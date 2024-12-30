Hawks investigating deadly attempted cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have taken over the investigation into a deadly attempted cash-in-transit heist in Gqeberha on Monday morning.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the incident took place at a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet in Commercial Road shortly before 10am when Fidelity security guards arrived to collect cash and were ambushed by armed suspects.
“During the incident, a shoot-out ensued between security guards and the suspects.
“One security guard was reportedly fatally wounded and succumbed to a bullet wound.
“However, the allegations indicated that one suspect was also fatally wounded.
“Other suspects reportedly fled the scene. No cash and firearms were reportedly taken.
“The police apprehended one suspect at the scene.”
Mhlakuvana said the other suspects were still at large and the investigation was under way.
“Anyone with information, please contact the investigating officer on 079-508-9756, or the nearest police station.
“The Eastern Cape acting provincial head of the Hawks, Brigadier Fernando Luis, is appealing to the public to assist with information to unlock the case, as the investigation is still ongoing.”
The second security guard is believed to have escaped unharmed.
