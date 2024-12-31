Severe thunderstorms left a trail of destruction in Hlobo village near Ngqamakhwe on Monday night, damaging 10 homes.
Amathole district municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa confirmed the damage on Tuesday
A preliminary report from the Amathole district disaster team showed that four families were left without shelter.
The district municipality had issued a level 2 warning from the South African Weather Service ahead of the storms, citing the risk of damage, flooding, power outages, and hazardous driving conditions.
"In response to the damage, a joint operations committee has been set up to address the urgent needs of affected households," Msiwa said.
This includes providing temporary residential units, psychosocial support, blankets, food, and hygiene packs.
Community members are urged to report any related incidents to ADM's 24-hour Fire and Emergency Call Centre at 043 831 1275 or via WhatsApp at 078 034 6401.
Residents should also inform their local ward councillors about any damage to ensure a prompt response.
DispatchLIVE
Storms wreak havoc in Eastern Cape village, leaving four families homeless
Severe thunderstorms left a trail of destruction in Hlobo village near Ngqamakhwe on Monday night, damaging 10 homes.
Amathole district municipality spokesperson Sisa Msiwa confirmed the damage on Tuesday
A preliminary report from the Amathole district disaster team showed that four families were left without shelter.
The district municipality had issued a level 2 warning from the South African Weather Service ahead of the storms, citing the risk of damage, flooding, power outages, and hazardous driving conditions.
"In response to the damage, a joint operations committee has been set up to address the urgent needs of affected households," Msiwa said.
This includes providing temporary residential units, psychosocial support, blankets, food, and hygiene packs.
Community members are urged to report any related incidents to ADM's 24-hour Fire and Emergency Call Centre at 043 831 1275 or via WhatsApp at 078 034 6401.
Residents should also inform their local ward councillors about any damage to ensure a prompt response.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos