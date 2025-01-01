Fanta emphasised that her department's dedicated social workers were working diligently to assess the situation and provide the child with a safe and nurturing environment.
Fanta visited newborn babies at Cecilia Makiwane and Bhisho hospitals on New Year's Day.
12-year-old Eastern Cape girl gives birth, MEC calls for arrest of 'perpetrator'
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
A 12-year-old girl has given birth at Frontier Hospital in Komani on New Year's Day.
The incident has put the issue of teenage pregnancies back in the spotlight.
Eastern Cape social developlement MEC Bukiwe Fanta said the “perpetrator” who impregnated the girl should be jailed.
“Whoever impregnated children, no matter who it is, he is going to be jailed,” Fanta said.
“We must stop this victimisation of children.
“We are going to nip this behaviour in the bud.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Fanta met an abandoned a newborn female baby, who was found dumped in a plastic bag next to a bridge in Unit P, Mdantsane, on Friday.
“We want to assure the public that the safety and wellbeing of the child are our top priority,” Fanta said.
“The infant has been taken into protective custody and will receive the necessary medical attention and care.”
Fanta emphasised that her department's dedicated social workers were working diligently to assess the situation and provide the child with a safe and nurturing environment.
“This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges some families face, which can lead to such desperate actions,” she said.
“We urge anyone who is struggling to care for their children to seek help.
“Our department offers a range of support services, including counselling, parenting programs and access to resources that can assist families in crisis.”
“We encourage community members to be vigilant and proactive in supporting those around them.
“If you are aware of any families in need, please reach out to the department or local social services to ensure they receive the assistance they require.”
Fanta visited newborn babies at Cecilia Makiwane and Bhisho hospitals on New Year's Day.
