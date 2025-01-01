East London high court gives green light to extended hours at Batting Bridge picnic site

A last-ditch bid to block Buffalo City Metro's extended operating hours at East London's Batting Bridge picnic site was dismissed by the East London high court on Tuesday evening.
The urgent interdict was filed by Nahoon Estuary Management Forum, which expressed concern about the extension of hours from 6pm to 2am to allow revellers to "celebrate and usher in the new year".
"The leadership of the metro took this decision consciously and soundly, having weighed all factors concerned," BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said.
It would have been sad and unfortunate, after taking such a noble decision to extend the hours of operation at Batting Bridge, to have to evict our people hours before the New Year's Eve celebrations.
"We feel that there was no need to interdict the metro from providing a decent public recreational venue for communities, who are unable to access such areas, especially with Ebuhlanti [Marina Glen] closed due to construction upgrades.
"This matter could have been handled amicably with a phone call or a meeting request by anyone seeking clarity on the rationale behind this decision."
Ngwenya said, as the metro had anticipated, there were no incidents at the site, and law enforcement officers kept a close eye on the proceedings.
The metro will continue to ensure the presence of law enforcement monitoring the Batting Bridge site and its extended hours until Thursday.
"We call upon our people to come and enjoy themselves, but do so responsibly and respect our bylaws and those living in this neighbourhood."
Nahoon Estuary Management Forum chair Christo Theart, who had said residents were not consulted about the extension, could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.
The forum had the backing of Beacon Bay Ratepayers' Association, which expressed disappointment with the ruling.
Association chair Scott Roebert said their efforts aimed to protect residents and visitors.
"The main [BCM's] defence was based on their law enforcement plan and how strict they would be with anyone not complying with the bylaws; the promised arrests would be made," Roebert said.
"New Year's Eve was calmer than we were expecting, thankfully due to SAPS and law enforcement being so present this year.
"We call on all visitors to all recreational areas to abide by the rules pertaining to each area to keep all visitors safe.
"We still feel that the Esplanade would be a far better option to promote our beautiful beachfront and support the businesses along that stretch."
DispatchLIVE
DispatchLIVE
