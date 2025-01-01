The provincial transport department announced on New Year's Eve that more than 500 motorists had been arrested for drunk driving in the province since the beginning of December.
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said 95 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol between Christmas Day and Monday, with more arrests on Saturday.
The department has vowed to intensify road safety operations, focusing on drunk driving, across the province.
The strategy aims to address the high number of road crashes that have claimed many lives during the festive season.
The DA welcomed the move but said more needed to be done.
“We commend the diligent traffic officers across the province and implore every motorist, pedestrian, and passenger to prioritise safety by adhering to all traffic laws,” Mogatosi said.
The party called for intensified traffic law enforcement, strict penalties for offenders and the installation of Average Speed Over Distance cameras on high-risk routes.
“We express our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives,” Mogatosi said.
“The loss of even one life on our roads is one too many.”
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape road fatalities skyrocket, claiming 202 lives in less than a month
Image: SUPPLIED
A shocking spike in road fatalities has hit the Eastern Cape, with 202 deaths in under a month, prompting growing calls for drastic measures to be taken.
According to a report by transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha, the fatalities occurred between December 1 and 28.
This marks a significant increase from the same period in 2023, when 97 lives were lost.
High-risk routes such as the N2 and R61 have again proven to be deadly, with 42 and 21 fatalities respectively.
A single accident on the N9 near Graaff-Reinet claimed 14 lives.
The DA has called on the provincial government to take urgent action to protect road users.
“The festive season has become a time of heartbreak and sorrow for many families,” DA MPL Kabelo Mogatosi said.
“This tragedy is a damning indictment of the Eastern Cape government, which appears incapable of enforcing road safety regulations.”
DispatchLIVE
