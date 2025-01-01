Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the surprise appearance at the boy's home was meant to bring joy and holiday cheer.
“The excitement was written all over his face as they approached his home, and he came out running and was cuddled by Santa Claus. It was a joyful day for him and his sister, and gifts were given to them by Santa Claus,” said Mawisa.
Mawisa said the team also handed out food and clothes to children around A Section, Mzamomhle Township, Gonubie.
“The community members and children were very appreciative of the gesture by the team. It was a memorable last day of 2024 for the parents and children of the Gonubie area,” she said.
According to a report by Newzroom Afrika, the mother of the boy has filed a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission for what she says was racist behaviour against her son.
Four-year-old 'ignored' by Santa in East London gets a surprise visitor
A four-year-old boy whose mother claimed he was "blatantly ignored by a racist Father Christmas" at an East London event received a special visit on Tuesday.
On Tuesday a policeman dressed as Santa Claus accompanied a delegation led by Buffalo City district commissioner Gen Christopher Wright and MP Helen May and visited the boy in Gonubie, East London.
This is after a video of him and other children allegedly being ignored by the Santa who is seen greeting and carrying other children at a Christmas event in East London went viral.
