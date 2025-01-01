Gonubie beachfront holds the line as thousands celebrate

Gonubie beachfront, in the hunt for prestigious blue flag status, was barely holding the line as thousands of fun-seekers enjoyed a New Year's day of sun, small surf and clean water.
Encouraged to use the geographically independent beach as key metro beaches were shut down by sea scouring at Eastern Beach and a few sewage spills, then a shark sighting at Nahoon, Gonubie was the chosen family venue for the traditional mass pilgrimage to the sea on January 1.
Earlier in the day the vibe was benign and delightful, but by 6pm, fatigue was setting in.
Dispatch saw a child of four or five being wrapped in a towel by a woman lifeguard, his face peppered with sand and look of bewilderment in his eyes.
His mother was being sought after he was discovered without an adult "three hours ago".
A Buffalo City law enforcement officer said a social worker was being called.
There was talk in beach official circles of an adult and a boy being rescued from a rip, but lifeguards went in and rescued them.
This was not officially confirmed.
There was a great deal of joy and fun being had in the river, along the beach, in the tidal pool, and even some risky bathing attempts on the rocks at the old slipway where a woman, who did not look experienced or fit, was lounging on the ledge of rock as the waves washed over her.
BCM traffic officials, who were assisted earlier in the day by civic protection force volunteers, were successfully regulating the parking lot in front of the hotel keeping it exactly 100 percent full.
The long, winding boardwalk was a dual, slow-moving perpetual line of pedestrians from start to finish.
At 5.45pm six lifeguards were still down on the beach at the bathing flags but we're seen earlier marshalling scores of mainly children on thevwater's edge with adults keeping watch who stretched from the bathing area for 400m or more to rivermouth and upriver.
While mbona — cooked mealies — were for sale most groups lit small braais in braai stands but a few fires were seen on the grass or at the edge of the riverine bush.
Trash, which was light earlier in the day, was evident at 6pm across the entire Gonubie beachfront as the party beats and boozing got going.
Many families with small children started to leave as the sun sank.
Security was seen at the ablution blocks, but despite big public pressure, they were just holding the line.
It was clear that clean-up teams were needed immediately, or residents would be waking to a badly littered beachfront on Thursday. — Off Track
Gonubie beachfront holds the line as thousands celebrate
Image: MIKE LOEWE
Gonubie beachfront, in the hunt for prestigious blue flag status, was barely holding the line as thousands of fun-seekers enjoyed a New Year's day of sun, small surf and clean water.
Encouraged to use the geographically independent beach as key metro beaches were shut down by sea scouring at Eastern Beach and a few sewage spills, then a shark sighting at Nahoon, Gonubie was the chosen family venue for the traditional mass pilgrimage to the sea on January 1.
Earlier in the day the vibe was benign and delightful, but by 6pm, fatigue was setting in.
Dispatch saw a child of four or five being wrapped in a towel by a woman lifeguard, his face peppered with sand and look of bewilderment in his eyes.
His mother was being sought after he was discovered without an adult "three hours ago".
A Buffalo City law enforcement officer said a social worker was being called.
There was talk in beach official circles of an adult and a boy being rescued from a rip, but lifeguards went in and rescued them.
This was not officially confirmed.
There was a great deal of joy and fun being had in the river, along the beach, in the tidal pool, and even some risky bathing attempts on the rocks at the old slipway where a woman, who did not look experienced or fit, was lounging on the ledge of rock as the waves washed over her.
BCM traffic officials, who were assisted earlier in the day by civic protection force volunteers, were successfully regulating the parking lot in front of the hotel keeping it exactly 100 percent full.
The long, winding boardwalk was a dual, slow-moving perpetual line of pedestrians from start to finish.
At 5.45pm six lifeguards were still down on the beach at the bathing flags but we're seen earlier marshalling scores of mainly children on thevwater's edge with adults keeping watch who stretched from the bathing area for 400m or more to rivermouth and upriver.
While mbona — cooked mealies — were for sale most groups lit small braais in braai stands but a few fires were seen on the grass or at the edge of the riverine bush.
Trash, which was light earlier in the day, was evident at 6pm across the entire Gonubie beachfront as the party beats and boozing got going.
Many families with small children started to leave as the sun sank.
Security was seen at the ablution blocks, but despite big public pressure, they were just holding the line.
It was clear that clean-up teams were needed immediately, or residents would be waking to a badly littered beachfront on Thursday. — Off Track
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos