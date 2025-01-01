PICS | Inside Anton Jeftha's romantic proposal

Actor Anton Jeftha has found love again, and this time, it's serious.
The handsome actor has confirmed his engagement to his new beau, sending shockwaves of excitement through the entertainment industry.
Recently, he posted a romantic Instagram post of himself and his new partner enjoying quality time together at the beach, sipping wine and basking in each other's company.
“She said, Uh. Twenty twenty Thrive,” he captioned the post with a ring emoji.
This is Anton's second public relationship after his split from rapper Boity Thulo.
They were once Mzansi's favourite couple.
News of their break-up came to light in February 2023 after they stopped sharing pictures together on the timeline.
Zimoja later reported a source close to the couple who alleged they had spilt because of “insecurities” in the relationship.
The source also alleged the couple were under pressure from public scrutiny. Another source claimed they are better off as friends.
