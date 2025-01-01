Beacon Bay Ratepayers' Association chair Scott Roebert slammed the metro, saying residents reported calling law enforcement about fireworks, only to be told no-one was discharging them.
Residents, BCM at odds over alleged chaos at Batting Bridge picnic site
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA
Buffalo City Metro has been accused of failing to control revellers after chaos allegedly erupted at the contentious East London's Batting Bridge picnic site on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
A last-ditch bid to block the metro's extended operating hours at the site was dismissed by the East London high court on Tuesday evening.
The urgent interdict was filed by Nahoon Estuary Management Forum, which expressed concern about the extension of hours from 6pm to 2am.
A video clip surfaced showing fireworks being set off, allegedly at the site during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Chaos allegedly continued on New Year's Day.
Beacon Bay Ratepayers' Association chair Scott Roebert slammed the metro, saying residents reported calling law enforcement about fireworks, only to be told no-one was discharging them.
“At Bonza Bay, parties are mushrooming out of control,” Roebert said.
“SAPS said they were on their way, but it's been over an hour without arrival.
“We understand law enforcement is understaffed, but residents can't always bear the brunt.
“They need protection from illegal behaviour.”
Roebert said the metro had failed to keep its promise of maintaining order.
“BCM's promise to ensure law and order at Batting Bridge certainly didn’t play out as they said,” he said.
However, metro spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya disputed the claims of chaos, saying: “All was in order at the Batting Bridge picnic site and everyone in the vicinity behaved in the true spirit of ushering in a new year, hence there were no incidents reported.”
