Eastern Cape police have arrested two men for allegedly killing their partners in separate incidents.
In the first incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his 24-year-old wife in Qumbu on Monday night.
“The suspect allegedly killed his wife due to suspicions of infidelity,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Maqolo said.
“He is set to appear in the Qumbu magistrate's court on Thursday to face a murder charge.”
In another incident, a 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 40-year-old girlfriend with a belt in Mqanduli on Tuesday morning.
“Police records indicate that the suspect was assaulted by the community before his arrest,” Maqolo said.
“He is in hospital under police guard.”
The suspect is due to appear in court soon.
OR Tambo district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana condemned the “heinous acts of GBVF” and passed his condolences to the affected families.
“As police, we will never rest until we conquer the fight against gender-based violence and femicide,” he said.
DispatchLIVE
Two Eastern Cape men arrested for allegedly murdering their partners
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo
DispatchLIVE
