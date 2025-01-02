East London residents left fuming after New Year's revelry leaves trail of trash

New Year's celebrations at Batting Bridge picnic site in East London have rubbed some residents up the wrong way after revellers left behind a trail of debris.
Empty bottles of liquor, cool drinks and takeaway containers were among the filth at the site.
Beacon Bay Ratepayers' Association chair Scott Roebert put the blame squarely on the shoulders of Buffalo City Metro.
“BCM clearly stated that there was going to be a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and bylaw adherence,” Roebert said.
“This would include the discharge of fireworks.
“Our residents are complaining that people are partying right outside their residences, and empty bottles and litter are everywhere when they leave.
“We want to attract foreign visitors to the area so we can boost our economy with new funds; this only happens when they know they will be safe.”
Roebert said he knew many lovely families that did not go near the beaches during the festive season as they did not feel safe — families of all races.
“Many years ago, our beaches were packed with people swimming and enjoying our natural beauty,” he said.
“These days, most people are found in the car parks.
“The sad thing is the first thing I tell my children when I get to the beach is ‘look out for glass’... we need to position our metro as a place that is safe and clean, and the crowds will return.”
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said metro teams were out in full swing, mopping up after the huge celebrations.
Teams from the solid waste department were on Thursday tackling the Esplanade and the streets of Quigney areas.
“Other teams have been deployed in other beaches as well, including Batting Bridge,” Ngwenya said.
Teams from the safety and security cluster, working together with the SA Police Service, are patrolling all beaches.
Ngwenya urged concerned residents to “channel their energies positively and collaborate with the metro to create more accessible, environmentally friendly and safer communities”.
“Successful partnerships in areas like Quigney, Gonubie, and Beacon Bay demonstrate the potential benefits,” he said.
“Similarly, Bonza Bay and the Batting Bridge picnic site can also thrive with such collective efforts.”
DispatchLIVE
East London residents left fuming after New Year's revelry leaves trail of trash
New Year's celebrations at Batting Bridge picnic site in East London have rubbed some residents up the wrong way after revellers left behind a trail of debris.
Empty bottles of liquor, cool drinks and takeaway containers were among the filth at the site.
Beacon Bay Ratepayers' Association chair Scott Roebert put the blame squarely on the shoulders of Buffalo City Metro.
“BCM clearly stated that there was going to be a zero-tolerance approach to drinking and bylaw adherence,” Roebert said.
“This would include the discharge of fireworks.
“Our residents are complaining that people are partying right outside their residences, and empty bottles and litter are everywhere when they leave.
“We want to attract foreign visitors to the area so we can boost our economy with new funds; this only happens when they know they will be safe.”
Roebert said he knew many lovely families that did not go near the beaches during the festive season as they did not feel safe — families of all races.
“Many years ago, our beaches were packed with people swimming and enjoying our natural beauty,” he said.
“These days, most people are found in the car parks.
“The sad thing is the first thing I tell my children when I get to the beach is ‘look out for glass’... we need to position our metro as a place that is safe and clean, and the crowds will return.”
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said metro teams were out in full swing, mopping up after the huge celebrations.
Teams from the solid waste department were on Thursday tackling the Esplanade and the streets of Quigney areas.
“Other teams have been deployed in other beaches as well, including Batting Bridge,” Ngwenya said.
Teams from the safety and security cluster, working together with the SA Police Service, are patrolling all beaches.
Ngwenya urged concerned residents to “channel their energies positively and collaborate with the metro to create more accessible, environmentally friendly and safer communities”.
“Successful partnerships in areas like Quigney, Gonubie, and Beacon Bay demonstrate the potential benefits,” he said.
“Similarly, Bonza Bay and the Batting Bridge picnic site can also thrive with such collective efforts.”
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos