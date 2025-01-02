The Eastern Cape has started the new year on a joyful note, welcoming 219 babies born at public health facilities on New Year's Day.
The first baby, a girl, was born at 12.03am at Bhisho Hospital.
Of the 219 babies, 113 are girls and 106 are boys.
This is a significant increase from last year's 200 babies born on New Year's Day.
Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa visited Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, handing over gifts to the newborns and care packs to their mothers.
However, her celebration was tempered by concern over a 12-year-old girl who gave birth, highlighting the pressing issue of teenage pregnancy in the province.
Capa emphasised that the department had reported the case to the police and would follow up to ensure justice is served.
“There's no way a 12-year-old can legally consent to sex. It's unacceptable,” she said.
Capa also called on parents to educate their children about the dangers of unprotected sex.
The department plans to intensify sex education, working with stakeholders to empower the youth with necessary information to make informed decisions.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape welcomes 219 New Year's babies, 12-year-old mom's case reported to police
Image: SUPPLIED
DispatchLIVE
