Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of a man's body that washed ashore on a beach in Kleinmond.
A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crew responded on Sunday to eyewitness reports of a man's body that washed ashore at Blokbaai, Hangklip, at about 7.35am.
“Off-duty Cape Town fire and rescue service officers in the area at the time confirmed the body of an adult man on the shoreline was at risk of being swept out to sea during the turn of the tide, at low tide,” the NSRI said.
“SAPS, assisted by NSRI and Western Cape government health EMS, recovered the body of the unidentified man that was taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.”
The NSRI said police have opened an inquest docket.
TimesLIVE
Body of man washes ashore in Kleinmond
Image: NSRI
