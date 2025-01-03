Saws warned that some low-water bridges may overflow, creating strong currents that could sweep away vehicles, posing a risk of loss of life and property.
Heavy rain expected from Sunday into the week in parts of SA
The likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall is suggested, with amounts ranging from 50mm to 70mm
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
About 60% scattered and 80% widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across the central and eastern regions of South Africa from Sunday to at least Wednesday.
According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), this includes the North West, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng.
The weather service has issued an alert to motorists returning home after the holidays, pedestrians and the public to be aware of the heavy rain.
The amounts of rain expected range from 50mm to 70mm.
“Road flooding, slippery surfaces and broad flash flooding are possible. The use of vehicle headlights while driving at a reasonably low speed will be useful during the showery conditions. Motorists should ensure clear windscreens as traffic and road markings could be difficult to see during heavy rain, even for vehicles with properly working wipers, in some instances.”
