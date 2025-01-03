Kei Mouth Beach closure extended due to high E. coli levels

Kei Mouth Beach will remain closed until further notice due to alarmingly high levels of E. coli, the Amathole district municipality announced on Friday morning.
The latest water sample analysis indicates that E. coli levels at the beach are a staggering 1,000 times higher than the safe limit.
“We cannot compromise on public health and safety, and therefore, the beach will remain closed until it is safe for recreational activities,” said municipal spokesperson Sisa Msiwa.
The acceptable level of E. coli is between 150 to 500 cfu/100ml, while an excellent level is less than 130 cfu/100ml.
The latest results show that the beach exceeds these limits by a significant margin.
According to Msiwa, the municipality is working diligently to address the issue and ensure the beach is safe for the public.
“We understand the importance of Kei Mouth Beach to our community and tourists, and we are doing everything possible to resolve the situation as quickly as possible,” she said.
“The public is strongly advised against swimming at Kei Mouth Beach until it is safe to do so.”
An update on additional water samples taken on Thursday is expected by Monday.
On a positive note, the analysis of water samples from the Cwili River, which is the source of drinking water for the area, shows that the drinking water is safe for consumption.
