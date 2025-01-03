Stilfontein illegal miners endure festive season on porridge and water

The SSC has been butting heads with the government over the rescue operations. In a statement, the South African National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) disputed the SSC’s food claims.
Illegal miners trapped in disused shafts at Stilfontein, in the North West, endured a cheerless festive season, surviving on nothing more than instant porridge and water.
The Stilfontein Solidarity Committee (SSC) told TimesLIVE these are “the only supplies permitted to reach them”. The SSC has been advocating for the miners’ rights.
“The aid that is allowed into the shaft is restricted to the most basic food including instant porridge and water,” the SSC said.
“There is no question of sending anything more than that. Even life-saving medicines and batteries for headlamps are not allowed in for reasons which remain unclear. Holiday cheer in this case is overtaken by the desperate need to keep a starving trapped mass of people 2km underground alive.”
The organisation said a “brave group of community volunteers have been daily engaging in a rescue effort despite severe restraints and lack of support”.
“It must be noted that without these volunteers no retrieval of trapped miners would have taken place thus far,” the SSC said.
“Many members of the public are not aware that the miners cannot resurface on their own, they have to be assisted. We are advocating for what the state has already promised to do which is its mandate under the Disaster Relief Management Act — namely, it must put in place a system that will catalyse the rescue operations.”
The SSC said between 800 and 1,000 “miners remain underground at shaft 11 and their status is worse than ever”.
“We are told from letters underground that they are surrounded by dead bodies, decaying corpses and people who are dying,” it said.
“The most horrifying aspect is that some miners have been forced to rely on human flesh for sustenance, which demonstrates the levels of desperation being experienced underground.”
A community rescue operation had retrieved 34 miners and nine bodies to date, it said.
“There have been no retrievals from shaft 11 over the Christmas week. Due to the difficulty we have had in raising funds, the lowering of food and water to the miners underground was delayed to Tuesday December 24, and no one was retrieved due to lack of resources such as replacing the rope, which gets worn and becomes frayed and dangerous.”
The SSC has been butting heads with the government over the rescue operations. In a statement, the South African National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) disputed the SSC’s food claims.
“Contrary to claims that food underground ran out months ago, evidence suggests that the miners have had access to supplies until recently. Assertions that aid sent down is shared equally among miners are unverified,” a NatJoints statement reads.
“Government has not sanctioned any official aid deliveries to individuals engaged in illegal activities. Reports indicate that any supplies reaching the miners are controlled by underground syndicates, often leading to unequal distribution and exploitation.”
NatJoints said the “notion that miners remain trapped solely due to police actions is misleading.
“SAPS has implemented measures to secure the area and prevent further illegal activities, but designated exit points have been established to allow miners to surface safely and face due legal processes. The miners possess the means to exit independently, as demonstrated by those who have surfaced in recent days.
“Government's stance is to uphold the rule of law. Thus, while immediate aid is not provided to facilitate illegal activities, measures are in place to ensure the safety and humane treatment of individuals who choose to come above ground.
“Government acknowledges the presence of various narratives surrounding this issue. It is important to rely on verified information from official channels.”
