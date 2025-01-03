WATCH | Police sergeant under fire for allegedly failing to charge ‘drunk woman’ in viral video

A police sergeant has come under fire for allegedly failing to charge a woman suspected of public drinking after a viral video which appeared to show her resisting arrest at the Pretoria Central police station.
A police sergeant has come under fire for allegedly failing to charge a woman suspected of public drinking after a viral video which appeared to show her resisting arrest at the Pretoria Central police station.
The suspect, who claimed to be an international lawyer, was seen arguing with the officer and refusing to co-operate.
In the video she can be heard saying: “What are you arresting me for? Was I the one driving? You stopped the wrong person. I even asked you if you know who you're speaking to. I'm going to show you [who I am]. Not even a constable can do anything to me when I didn't do anything wrong. We need to respect one another, we are humans.”
Station commander Brig Hlengani Mashaba said the officer is under investigation.
“Immediate action was taken against the sergeant who has been moved away from the front service to administrative duties,” the police said on X.
“A preliminary report from an internal investigation revealed that while performing crime prevention duties within the precinct, the sergeant and her crew came across a person drinking alcohol inside their vehicle, which constitutes an offence of public drinking.
“The suspect was brought to the police station in a police vehicle. However, the sergeant did not register a case or follow any detention protocols. The alleged suspect was eventually released without being charged.,” said Mashaba.
The incident has sparked controversy, with some defending the officer and criticising the suspect's behaviour as “disrespectful.”
Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said: “I think the police are being abused and it's not right. There are other ways things can be sorted out. The community must wait to be processed, and she can call her lawyers without shouting at the police.”
