An Eastern Cape woman traffic officer was allegedly slapped by a passenger after pulling over a car for inspection on Friday.
The incident happened during a road safety operation in Maletswai (formerly Aliwal North).
Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the officer had stopped an SUV driven by a woman travelling from the Free State.
“Upon inspecting the vehicle, the officer noticed an issue with the number plate and informed the driver it would be confiscated due to not being SABS (South African Bureau of Standards) approved,” Binqose said.
The passenger, a 46-year-old man, allegedly became aggressive and slapped the uniformed officer in the face.
Other traffic officers and SAPS members quickly intervened, overpowering the man and arresting him.
DispatchLIVE understands that the man is a scholar transport operator contracted by the department.
Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has condemned the incident, describing it as a “brazen assault”.
“We understand and accept the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” Binqose said.
“However, in this instance, we are firmly rallying behind the officer.
“MEC Nqatha says the alleged incident illustrates braziness and complete disregard of the rule of law by some users on our roads.
“We cannot sit and watch when our officers, especially our female officers, are subjected to all sorts of abuse.”
The suspect is due to appear in court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
Man arrested for allegedly assaulting Eastern Cape traffic officer
Image: FACEBOOK
