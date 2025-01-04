WATCH | Green turtle ‘Crush’ nursed back to life by East London Aquarium

Excitement is building at the East London Aquarium relating to the imminent release back into the ocean of a large, rehabilitised green sea turtle.
The 47kg Chelonia mydas, with a shell length of 740cm and width of 690cm, washed up at Glen Eden near East London on September 9 in a bad way.
The East London Aquarium began a long process of rescue, assessment and rehabilitation.
Lately, as Crush grew stronger, this included regular sun baths to provide vital vitamin D.
The aquarium’s marine biologist and manager Siani Tinley said: “She had a buoyancy issue.
“Normally when there is obstruction or gas in the intestines or digestive system they are unable to dive and eat and they float on the sea surface.
“She would not eat for a number of weeks, but eventually we managed to get her to eat and in her stool she passed a whole lot of nylon mixed with seaweed.
“This suggests that someone hooked their line on the reef, snapped it off and the nylon stayed there.
“When this green turtle went down to feed off the seaweed on the reef, she ingested the nylon, which is quite sad, and it caused the obstruction.
“But eventually with our help and protection, and keeping her in a managed environment, as opposed to the open ocean, it passed through her system after four weeks.
“She literally had a nylon blockage. Now she is eating really well and gaining weight.
“We are looking at a beach or sea release, but we need funds to get her back in the ocean.”
The museum came up with the idea of issuing a certificate for anyone who donated R200 or more.
The certificate could then be gifted to a friend or family member, whose name would be filled in.
The holder of the certificate would also be given videos of Crush’s release which will be a non-public event.
She said the money would go towards funding further turtle rehabs and their safe release back into the sea. Call Siani on 063-538-8646 or email friendselaquarium@gmail.com.
DispatchLIVE
WATCH | Green turtle ‘Crush’ nursed back to life by East London Aquarium
Image: SUPPLIED
