A two-metre-long black mamba, believed to have been lured by soaring temperatures, was captured at Hazelmere dam, a popular picnic spot north of Durban, on Saturday.
Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call for help after a member of the public spotted the reptile just before midday.
RUSA area manager Nkosinathi Ndaba, who is experienced with snakes, was dispatched and found the mamba in a picnic area. He captured and relocated the snake without incident.
It is the third black mamba Ndaba has captured this week, believed to be linked to the heat which saw temperatures rise about 40°C in KwaZulu-Natal.
Last Sunday he captured one measuring about 1.5m after the snake was spotted in the roof of a rondavel in Enyokeni, Hazelmere.
The following day a Buffelsdraai homeowner investigating erratic barking from his dogs discovered a black mamba measuring about 2m in a storage room.
Black mamba captured at popular KZN picnic spot
Image: RUSA
