Eastern Cape police arrested the last suspect wanted in connection with the September 28 Lusikisiki massacre in Qonce on Sunday.
The suspect was nabbed by the provincial serious and violent crime investigation unit at about 3pm.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspect was arrested after a thorough investigation led police to a bus station in Qonce, where the suspect was found on a bus headed to Cape Town.
“Upon searching the bus, they found the 20-year-old man who was the only outstanding suspect in the Lusikisiki mass shooting,” Mawisa said.
“He was immediately arrested and will be charged accordingly.”
The massacre claimed the lives of 18 people — including 15 women, a 13-year-old boy and two men — in Ngobozana village.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene welcomed the arrest.
Mene thanked the public for sharing valuable information that led to the capture of all eight suspects linked to the mass shooting.
“I have commended the team and applauded them for tirelessly ensuring that those responsible for the Lusikisiki mass shooting are facing the full might of the law.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki magistrate's court soon.
Cops nab last suspect in Lusikisiki massacre case
Image: GARETH WILSON
