An Eastern Cape man is due to appear in court on Monday after allegedly being caught with a stash of explosives.
The suspect was arrested on Friday after a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks' cash-in-transit interim task team, tactical response team (TRT), Mthatha bomb disposal unit and Mthatha local criminal record centre (LCRC) members executed a search warrant at a homestead in Mdlankomo location in Libode.
“This comes after a pending investigation against the suspect, who was allegedly involved in the planning of an ATM bombing,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“On their arrival at the homestead, the joint team found the owner of the house inside the premises and a search was conducted.
“Upon searching, the police discovered inside a blue plastic bag eight wrapped commercial explosives as well as yellow and white cords explosive wires.”
The explosives were seized for further investigation.
The 41-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Ngqeleni magistrate’s court on Monday on a possession of explosives charge.
Hawks bust suspect with explosives in Eastern Cape
