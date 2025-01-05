A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a kidnapping incident in which two victims were allegedly forced to withdraw cash, resulting in losses of more than R1.5m.
His co-accused, Ntsika Tyali, 38, a professional assistant nurse at Ngangelizwe Clinic in Mthatha, was arrested on July 17 and has been in custody ever since.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the two victims were accosted by armed suspects at their homestead in Ngcobo on June 6.
The suspects allegedly forced the victims into unknown vehicles and demanded a ransom.
They also allegedly took the victims' bank cards and PIN numbers, using them to withdraw cash and purchase expensive clothing from various retail shops.
“The relentless efforts by the investigating team led to the release of the victims a couple of days later,” Mhlakuvana said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly divided the cash among themselves.
“The matter is still under investigation and more arrests are imminent,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Ngcobo magistrate's court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
Hawks nab second suspect in Eastern Cape kidnapping case
Image: SAPS
A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with a kidnapping incident in which two victims were allegedly forced to withdraw cash, resulting in losses of more than R1.5m.
His co-accused, Ntsika Tyali, 38, a professional assistant nurse at Ngangelizwe Clinic in Mthatha, was arrested on July 17 and has been in custody ever since.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the two victims were accosted by armed suspects at their homestead in Ngcobo on June 6.
The suspects allegedly forced the victims into unknown vehicles and demanded a ransom.
They also allegedly took the victims' bank cards and PIN numbers, using them to withdraw cash and purchase expensive clothing from various retail shops.
“The relentless efforts by the investigating team led to the release of the victims a couple of days later,” Mhlakuvana said.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly divided the cash among themselves.
“The matter is still under investigation and more arrests are imminent,” Mhlakuvana said.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Ngcobo magistrate's court on Monday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos