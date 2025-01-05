Large-scale road safety operations will get under way on Sunday in the Eastern Cape as the festive season comes to a close.
Traffic is expected to peak on major routes, including the N2 connecting the province to the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the N6 to Gauteng via the Free State, and the notorious R61 to the Western Cape via Graaff-Reinet and Beaufort West.
Transport deputy minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa will lead one of the operations at a secret location on Sunday afternoon.
The province has seen a surge in road fatalities, with the latest statistics set to be released by the national minister within the next two weeks.
A motorist in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, recorded the highest breath alcohol level of 2.47mg/1000ml on the R61 on December 27.
As of January 1, a total of 1,157,032 vehicles were stopped and checked by road traffic authorities as part of the festive season enforcement plan.
“We wish to take this moment to pay a special tribute to all the rapid response teams for working tirelessly during this period, saving lives and arresting people on drunk driving charges — no less than 500 people,” Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said.
Traffic chaos expected in Eastern Cape
