News

14 undocumented foreigners arrested for ‘illegal sand mining’

By Kim Swartz - 06 January 2025
Limpopo police arrested 14 undocumented foreigners in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining operation. Stock photo.
Limpopo police arrested 14 undocumented foreigners in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining operation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A multidisciplinary task team arrested 14 undocumented foreigners and three individuals allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Polokwane, Limpopo, at the weekend.

“The 14 suspects aged between 19 and 45, arrested for violating the Immigration Act, were apprehended as follows: four in Thohoyandou, Vhembe district, and 10 in Westernburg, Capricorn district. In addition, three suspects, aged between 30 and 45, were arrested in Apel, Sekhukhune district, for loading sand illegally,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Stephen Thakeng. 

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Vala Umgodi multidisciplinary task teams and South African National Defence Force targeting illegal mining sites linked to gold-bearing minerals, chrome and sand extraction. 

Thakeng said the alleged mining occurred between Saturday and Sunday, and seven individuals were also issued fines for selling expired food in Tynmine, Waterberg district. 

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE

Stilfontein illegal miners endure festive season on porridge and water

Illegal miners trapped in disused shafts at Stilfontein, in the North West, endured a cheerless festive season, surviving on nothing more than ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Massive mysterious metal ring crashes into Kenyan village | REUTERS
US military appeals court upholds plea deals with 9/11 suspects | REUTERS