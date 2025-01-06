Joyous homecoming in Matatiele
Communities must work together to ensure safety, sacredness and preservation of initiation custom, minister says
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa led a high-powered delegation, including ministers, to the Eastern Cape last week following the deaths of 29 initiates. Now he is back in the province, this time to join the homecoming celebration or umgidi of a group of more than 100 young men from an initiation school in Matatiele...
