Sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has condemned actor Jack Devnarain for using social media to seek help from the department.
This is after Devnarain took to social media to accuse the department and producers of being silent on actors' and performers' struggles.
“Silence from producers, broadcasters, government, and industry organisations is the sound of failure, and nobody wants to step up and admit they failed to protect the rights of performers, crew and background actors,” he said in a video on X.
“The problem is we have normalised silence. If you step back and look at the damage inflicted on the industry through nonpayments, there should be all kinds of alarms, sirens, and media statements by the government, ministers wagging their fingers. There should be interventions by industry organisations, but no, none of that is happening — just silence.”
McKenzie dismissed the accusations and said he met with Devnarain when he assumed office in July last year.
“You were [among] the first people I met when I assumed office; I listened and promised to act,” McKenzie said.
“You invited me to a Hindu celebration; I honoured that invite and spoke at that event. I can’t report to your organisation exclusively. Why accuse us of silence? We will soon have solutions.”
McKenzie slams celebrities for using social media to 'bully' the government
The sport, arts and culture minister dismissed Jack Devnarain's accusations on non-payments, promising that things are about to change
Journalist
Image: Picture: Kabelo Mokoena
He said he will not be intimidated by performers who use social media to “bully” government officials.
“Many celebrities use social media to bully government officials; they want us to jump when they speak. I’m different; your time of exclusive access is over. You might be famous, but you are not more important than other artists. We treat people equally at the department.”
Devnarain added that he has written to the sports department and the department of employment and labour to request an opportunity to brief ministers in person on the impact of nonpayment on the industry.
“I have absolutely no doubt about your viable proposals. I know your heart and passion; my issue is that your post creates the impression that I am silent or found wanting. We have had three meetings with the industry since I heard about the dissatisfaction. Things are about to change,” McKenzie said.
TshisaLIVE
