Buffalo Flats pizza restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint
Buffalo Flats Debonairs Pizza restaurant workers were robbed of their cellphones and money at gunpoint on Monday evening...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.