Cartel blamed for theft, vandalism at water pump stations

Situation a huge concern for district municipality and citizens, says OR Tambo mayor

By SIKHO NTSHOBANE - 07 January 2025

OR Tambo district municipality bosses have attributed the wholesale plunder of water pump stations and rural water schemes in Mthatha and other parts of the district to what they believe to be the work of an organised cartel...

