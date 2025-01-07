'Her music and talent will live forever' — Tributes pour in for Winnie Khumalo

The South African entertainment industry is in mourning after the sudden passing of beloved musician and actress Winnie Khumalo.
Her sister and representative for the family Tshepi Akeepile confirmed she died on Tuesday after a short illness.
Winnie is survived by her son Ntando Khumalo, her daughter singer Rethabile Khumalo, three grandchildren, three sisters and her mother.
Tributes from her fellow celebrities are mounting on social media as they express their shock and sadness at the news of the passing of the Live My Life hit maker.
“Saddened by the passing of such a great jewel, a star, a mother, a business woman, one of Kalawa Jazmeer ‘s prodigy. Condolences to the family, close relatives and fans RIP Winnie Khumalo,” DJ Mahoota wrote.
“This is sad news. May her soul rest in piece and the family be comforted at a time like this. Her music, and talent will live forever [and] be remembered,” Theo Kgosinkwe wrote.
Read the tributes below:
