News

Judge’s uncle hailed for contribution to sport and business

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 07 January 2025

Makhaya Johnson Malusi, a businessman and former rugby player, and the late uncle of Eastern Cape judge Thembekile Malusi, has been hailed as a unifier who made an impact in the development of sport in the province...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
Matric results publication heads to court