A 43-year-old Makhanda taxi driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.
The incident occurred on Monday at about 10am.
“A 16-year-old girl got into a taxi on her way to town in Makhanda,” police spokesperson Warrant Majola Nkohli said.
“While the taxi was in transit, the driver took a different route towards Peddie, stopped at a secluded spot and allegedly raped her.”
The victim later reported the incident at the police station.
A team of detectives from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit investigated the case and followed leads, arresting the suspect on Tuesday morning.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Wednesday facing a rape charge.
DispatchLIVE
Makhanda taxi driver arrested for allegedly raping 16-year-old passenger
Image: 123RF/albund
