WATCH | Court hears bid by Information Regulator to stop publication of matric results

By TimesLIVE - 07 January 2025

An urgent application by the Information Regulator to obtain an interdict against the release in the media of the 2024 matric results is being heard in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

The results are set to be announced next week.

