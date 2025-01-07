News

‘We are failing our young girls’ as teen births soar

Nearly 100,000 youngsters became moms in public health facilities in past five years

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 07 January 2025

A total of 99,794 girls have given birth in the Eastern Cape’s public health facilities in the past five years...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Massive mysterious metal ring crashes into Kenyan village | REUTERS
US military appeals court upholds plea deals with 9/11 suspects | REUTERS