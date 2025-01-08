A tragic incident has left a community in shock after a one-year-old toddler was shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Authorities have arrested the 17-year-old mother of the child. She is suspected of having been playing with a gun when it discharged, leading to the toddler's death.
The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon at the family’s home on Pigogo Road in J-Section, Umlazi.
According to initial reports, the mother claimed that the child was alone inside the house while she was sweeping the yard. The mother told police that she heard a gunshot and upon investigating found the toddler lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his forehead. The gate was closed and no-one was seen leaving the property.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said much more about the circumstances would be clarified when the mother appears in court.
17-year-old mother arrested after toddler shot dead in Umlazi
Police trying to get statements from all involved in the matter
Multimedia reporter
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto
A tragic incident has left a community in shock after a one-year-old toddler was shot dead in Umlazi, south of Durban.
Authorities have arrested the 17-year-old mother of the child. She is suspected of having been playing with a gun when it discharged, leading to the toddler's death.
The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon at the family’s home on Pigogo Road in J-Section, Umlazi.
According to initial reports, the mother claimed that the child was alone inside the house while she was sweeping the yard. The mother told police that she heard a gunshot and upon investigating found the toddler lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his forehead. The gate was closed and no-one was seen leaving the property.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said much more about the circumstances would be clarified when the mother appears in court.
Hijacker shot dead after police chase in Cape Town
“A lot more will be known when the suspect appears in court tomorrow [Thursday] but what we have for now is that she’ll be facing a charge of murder for allegedly shooting and killing her one-year-old son, which could have been a case of a mistake when he was playing with a gun,” said Netshiunda in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
The investigation is ongoing, with police and relevant departments working together to gather information.
“We are looking at the case with other departments who must be involved in cases of this nature. We are going to engage the family accordingly. We are trying to get statements from whoever is involved in the matter so that we present the case to the court tomorrow.”
The mother, whose name has not been disclosed, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos