News

Battle to save Victoria Mxenge Grounds heats up

Sports clubs ask ministers Hlabisa and McKenzie to stop proposed demolition of Qonce sports precinct to make way ‘for Steve Biko mall’

Premium
08 January 2025
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?
Matric results publication heads to court