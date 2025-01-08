Benched Eastern Cape judge president costs R2.3m
Complaint laid against Selby Mbenenge by Makhanda high court secretary more than two years ago
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge, who next week faces a judicial conduct tribunal hearing involving allegations of sexual harassment, has been on “special leave” for just more than a year — costing the taxpayer R2.3m in his basic salary alone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.