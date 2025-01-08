Eastern Cape family of five among 18 killed in KZN horror crash

Five members of an Eastern Cape family — including a father, mother and children — were among 18 people who died in a horror crash on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night, the provincial transport department confirmed on Wednesday.
A minibus taxi from the Eastern Cape collided with a truck en route to Gauteng.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said all the victims were from Qumbu.
Head of department Andile Fani broke the news to employees in a WhatsApp group on Tuesday.
“As I went through the list of deceased, I noticed five people sharing the same surname — a father, mother and [their] children,” Binqose said.
The province has been hit hard by numerous accidents during the festive season.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with families who lost their loved ones during this festive period,” Binqose said.
“The devastation this period has caused to many families across the Eastern Cape is immeasurable — not just from crashes in our province, but also those beyond our borders.”
Binqose cited the recent accident on the N3 in KZN, saying: “The statistics will reflect in KZN, but the impact is felt directly in our province — an impact that's difficult to quantify.”
DispatchLIVE
