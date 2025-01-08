Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency appoints new CEO
CCMA has yet to hear unfair dismissal application of troubled entity’s former boss
Though ousted Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency chief executive Simon Qobo is still challenging his dismissal from his post last year, the entity’s board this week unveiled a new CEO — seasoned administrator Simpiwe Somdyala...
