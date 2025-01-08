Five suspects linked to a vehicle hijacked on Wednesday in Louis Botha Avenue in Oaklands, Johannesburg, were arrested at a property previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela in Houghton.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said the tactical response unit received information from a vehicle tracking company about the location of a white Toyota Corolla that was hijacked.
“Acting on this information, officers proceeded to a residence in Houghton, previously owned by former president Nelson Mandela. Upon entering the property, officers recovered the hijacked vehicle and apprehended five individuals — four males and one female.”
A search of the premises resulted in the recovery of an unlicensed firearm. Preliminary information suggests a female occupant is renting the property and is acquainted with the male suspects.
It is alleged that one of the male suspects is a Mandela grandchild.
“All five suspects have been arrested and will be detained at Norwood SAPS. They will face charges of possession of a hijacked motor vehicle and possession of an unlicensed firearm,” he said.
He confirmed the hijacking victim was safe and unharmed.
TimesLIVE
Five arrested for Joburg hijacking, including alleged Mandela grandson
Journalist
Image: Supplied/JMPD
