Joel Smith fights through the pain to support children’s home
Glen Eden cyclist covers nearly 1,000km in gruelling conditions to highlight the plight of others
Glen Eden athlete Joel Smith cycled in 40°C heat, strong headwinds and pushed through excruciating pain from a busted left knee to complete his six-day charity cycle, raising more than R75,000 for the Kings Children’s Home. ..
