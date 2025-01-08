Four people, including three schoolchildren and the driver, were seriously injured when a bakkie carrying 15 people overturned on Bambisani Road in Lusikisiki on Wednesday.
The vehicle had 13 schoolchildren and two adults on board.
"They were searching for school placements for the 2025 academic year when the crash occurred," said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
Nine people were rushed to hospital, with five treated and released.
Four remain admitted, with one transferred to a hospital in Mthatha, Binqose said.
DispatchLIVE
Schoolchildren, driver injured in Eastern Cape bakkie crash
Image: SUPPLIED
Four people, including three schoolchildren and the driver, were seriously injured when a bakkie carrying 15 people overturned on Bambisani Road in Lusikisiki on Wednesday.
The vehicle had 13 schoolchildren and two adults on board.
"They were searching for school placements for the 2025 academic year when the crash occurred," said Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose.
Nine people were rushed to hospital, with five treated and released.
Four remain admitted, with one transferred to a hospital in Mthatha, Binqose said.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos