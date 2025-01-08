Umhlanga beaches safe again after investigation into mysterious objects

The eTthekwini municipality says it will on Thursday reopen the two Umhlanga beaches after an investigation into the source of mysterious round objects, which were suspected to be human waste mixed with beach sand.

The city had received complaints of potential sewage pollution at Umhlanga main beach when an unidentified resident discovered the “ball” shaped objects.

The solid objects were discovered on Tuesday morning by an unidentified resident at Umhlanga main beach after a video was circulated on social media. The municipality said the person who recorded the video claimed the balls were dog faeces. One resident said in her caption of the video that the balls, which are grey, “smell like poop when opened”.

The municipality then promptly responded by closing both Umhlanga main beach and the Bronze beach, as a precautionary measure, while conducting investigation to the origin of the objects, through the department of pollution and environment.