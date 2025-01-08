News

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya to confirm new lawyer

By TimesLIVE - 08 January 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will on Wednesday have a special sitting at the Pretoria high court for accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, to confirm his new lawyer.

This comes after the death of Sibiya's legal representative, Thulani Mngomezulu, last December.

Mngomezulu passed away after being hospitalised. Sibiya and four others are on trial for the 2014 death of the soccer star.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting
BREAKING: Meta issues major changes to restore free speech on Facebook, ...