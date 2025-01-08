The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will on Wednesday have a special sitting at the Pretoria high court for accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, to confirm his new lawyer.
This comes after the death of Sibiya's legal representative, Thulani Mngomezulu, last December.
Mngomezulu passed away after being hospitalised. Sibiya and four others are on trial for the 2014 death of the soccer star.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya to confirm new lawyer
Courtesy of SABC
The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa will on Wednesday have a special sitting at the Pretoria high court for accused 1, Muzi Sibiya, to confirm his new lawyer.
This comes after the death of Sibiya's legal representative, Thulani Mngomezulu, last December.
Mngomezulu passed away after being hospitalised. Sibiya and four others are on trial for the 2014 death of the soccer star.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos