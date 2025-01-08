News broadcaster eNCA mistakenly announced the death of singer Kelly Khumalo, instead of the late Winnie Khumalo who passed away on Tuesday after a short illness.
The error sparked outrage, particularly from Kelly herself, who took to Instagram to express her disgust and disappointment.
"@encanews you may hate me or even think very less of me, however this is very reckless, ignorant and disrespectful not only to me but to those who love and care about me, specially my kids. Put some respect on my name." she wrote.
The singer's response was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, who condemned eNCA's mistake as irresponsible and insensitive.
‘You may hate me or even think very less of me’ — Kelly Khumalo slams eNCA’s deadly mistake
The singer is outraged over the broadcaster’s false death announcement
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
News broadcaster eNCA mistakenly announced the death of singer Kelly Khumalo, instead of the late Winnie Khumalo who passed away on Tuesday after a short illness.
The error sparked outrage, particularly from Kelly herself, who took to Instagram to express her disgust and disappointment.
"@encanews you may hate me or even think very less of me, however this is very reckless, ignorant and disrespectful not only to me but to those who love and care about me, specially my kids. Put some respect on my name." she wrote.
The singer's response was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, who condemned eNCA's mistake as irresponsible and insensitive.
eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon has since apologised for the error, acknowledging it was a grave mistake.
"It is Winnie Khumalo who passed away at the age of 51, not Kelly Khumalo. I apologise for that error."
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos