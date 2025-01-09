Biggs in for 50th running of Surfers Challenge
Comrades and Dusi legend can’t wait to revisit race which ‘has everything that is best about our sport’
Finally, the 50th running of the Surfers Challenge, sponsored by Discovery, will take place on Saturday afternoon February 22...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.