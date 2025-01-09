Eastern Cape police constable in court for allegedly pocketing R300 meant for crime victim

A 36-year-old police constable is due to appear in the Khowa magistrate's court on Thursday, facing charges of corruption.
Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the constable's arrest came after a complaint was lodged by a victim who alleged that the officer had demanded R300 from a suspect in a malicious injury to property case.
“The constable allegedly used the money for personal gain instead of reimbursing the complainant,” Mgolodela said.
The matter was reported to the anti-corruption investigation unit, which probed the allegations and led to the constable's arrest on Wednesday.
Chris Hani district police commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph has condemned the constable's alleged actions, saying they compromised the integrity of the police organisation.
“The arrest sends a stern warning to would-be perpetrators of corrupt activities,” he said.
The constable's court appearance comes amid a crackdown on corruption within the police service.
In recent years, several police officials have been arrested and charged with corruption-related offences.
Image: Elvis Ntombela
