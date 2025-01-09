Employment of properly qualified health workers vital, says outgoing Denosa secretary
New leaders should also focus on improving health system, infrastructure, safety and security — Veli Sinqana
The outgoing Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA secretary in the Eastern Cape, Veli Sinqana, has called for the union’s incoming leadership to fight for the employment of qualified professionals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.