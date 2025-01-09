The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating FlySafair's overbooking practices after the airline company admitted to this on social media.
The National Consumer Commission is investigating FlySafair's overbooking practices after the airline company admitted to this on social media.
The probe comes after widespread outrage and complaints from consumers about the impact of overbooking on their travel plans.
The NCC noted the concerns and stepped in to assess FlySafair's compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.
“The NCC will prioritise this investigation given the nature of the allegations. Consumers affected by this practice are urged to come forward and provide information that could assist the investigation,” acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said.
“The NCC has established communication with the airline and required relevant information to kick-start the investigation.”
FlySafair under investigation for overbooking practices
Outrage as FlySafair admits to overbooking flights
The controversy started when a disgruntled customer Thato Miles Nsala took to X to express frustration after being informed there were no seats available on his booked flight. FlySafair apologised for the inconvenience and justified the overbooking practice as a means to maintain affordable prices.
“While we understand the importance of passengers reaching their destination on time and on the flight that they have paid for, we do overbook flights to ensure we keep our tickets as affordable as possible for our passengers,” FlySafair said.
“We do see how inconvenient this can be and therefore offer compensation for passengers who were not able to take the flight they booked. We'd like to apologise to all passengers who have been denied boarding due to overbooking. We know how disappointing this can be. We are committed to transparency and customer satisfaction,” the airline said.
