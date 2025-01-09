The memorial service for former education minister Prof Sibusiso Bengu is under way at the University of Zululand on Thursday.
Bengu, also a former South African ambassador to Germany, died in his sleep at his KwaZulu-Natal home on December 30 at the age of 90.
President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official category 2 funeral for him.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Memorial service for Prof Sibusiso Bengu
